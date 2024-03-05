Barry Bannan update issued by Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl after half-time substitution
Eyebrows were raised when the influential midfielder did not emerge for the second half with the game still deadlocked at 0-0. His place in the team was taken by Momo Diaby.
Speaking after the game, Rohl said: “Before the half-time, there was a little bit [of a] knock on the head. Then he said he was okay in the half-time and then he felt ‘oh, it starts a little bit, the pain’.
“Then I protect him, I said ‘okay Barry, you stay in’. I bring a new one in, that’s it. Hopefully he’s available on Friday [against Leeds United]. It would be good and helpful for us.”
When asked whether Bannan’s injury was believed to be concussion-related, Rohl said: “No, I think it will be okay. Of course we will check everything but I have the feeling everything will be okay.”
Dominic Iorfa was brought back into the starting XI for the first time since his return from injury, while Akin Famewo was given a rest. Rohl has emphasised the importance of game management as the Owls navigate a hectic schedule.
Wednesday are set to return to action on Friday (March 8) for a Yorkshire derby against high-flying Leeds.
He said: “Now we need everybody. I think also at the moment, [it is] really important that we have lots of players available.
“You see a little bit, the game time I have to manage. It was Dom’s first start after a long injury. I think you see his power but also, he cannot go 90 minutes at the moment. Akin today had a rest, he will help us on Friday of course. I think this is a little bit of the chop changing we need at the moment, especially in this weeks with midweek games.”