Eyebrows were raised when the influential midfielder did not emerge for the second half with the game still deadlocked at 0-0. His place in the team was taken by Momo Diaby.

Speaking after the game, Rohl said: “Before the half-time, there was a little bit [of a] knock on the head. Then he said he was okay in the half-time and then he felt ‘oh, it starts a little bit, the pain’.

“Then I protect him, I said ‘okay Barry, you stay in’. I bring a new one in, that’s it. Hopefully he’s available on Friday [against Leeds United]. It would be good and helpful for us.”

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday passes the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough on March 05, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

When asked whether Bannan’s injury was believed to be concussion-related, Rohl said: “No, I think it will be okay. Of course we will check everything but I have the feeling everything will be okay.”

Dominic Iorfa was brought back into the starting XI for the first time since his return from injury, while Akin Famewo was given a rest. Rohl has emphasised the importance of game management as the Owls navigate a hectic schedule.

Wednesday are set to return to action on Friday (March 8) for a Yorkshire derby against high-flying Leeds.

He said: “Now we need everybody. I think also at the moment, [it is] really important that we have lots of players available.