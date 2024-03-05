Barry Bannan update issued by Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl after half-time substitution

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has explained why captain Barry Bannan had to be substituted in the 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Mar 2024, 23:19 GMT

Eyebrows were raised when the influential midfielder did not emerge for the second half with the game still deadlocked at 0-0. His place in the team was taken by Momo Diaby.

Speaking after the game, Rohl said: “Before the half-time, there was a little bit [of a] knock on the head. Then he said he was okay in the half-time and then he felt ‘oh, it starts a little bit, the pain’.

“Then I protect him, I said ‘okay Barry, you stay in’. I bring a new one in, that’s it. Hopefully he’s available on Friday [against Leeds United]. It would be good and helpful for us.”

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday passes the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough on March 05, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday passes the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough on March 05, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

When asked whether Bannan’s injury was believed to be concussion-related, Rohl said: “No, I think it will be okay. Of course we will check everything but I have the feeling everything will be okay.”

Dominic Iorfa was brought back into the starting XI for the first time since his return from injury, while Akin Famewo was given a rest. Rohl has emphasised the importance of game management as the Owls navigate a hectic schedule.

Wednesday are set to return to action on Friday (March 8) for a Yorkshire derby against high-flying Leeds.

He said: “Now we need everybody. I think also at the moment, [it is] really important that we have lots of players available.

“You see a little bit, the game time I have to manage. It was Dom’s first start after a long injury. I think you see his power but also, he cannot go 90 minutes at the moment. Akin today had a rest, he will help us on Friday of course. I think this is a little bit of the chop changing we need at the moment, especially in this weeks with midweek games.”

