'Basically relegated' - Ex-Chelsea star issues damning Sheffield United verdict ahead of Arsenal clash
Paul Heckingbottom’s men are heading into the clash as huge underdogs, having endured a torrid start to the Premier League season.
They have picked up just one point, losing eight of their opening nine league games.
Former Chelsea and Celtic forward Sutton has backed them to continue their dismal run and fall to defeat at the Emirates Stadium.
In his BBC Sport prediction, he said: “Sheffield United have one point from their first nine games, and with a quarter of the season gone, they are basically relegated, aren't they?
“Things look desperate for the Blades already and you do wonder how they can shape up to try to stop Arsenal.
“We already know that is what they will do - just hang in there and be resilient, and hopefully nick something, but I don't see it working out for them at the Emirates.
“Arsenal's main worry ahead of this game is their schedule and their squad, because the games are coming thick and fast for them at the moment, but I think they will be pretty comfortable here.
“I am still not sure about Gunners boss Mikel Arteta sticking with David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale in goal, but that situation is unlikely to affect how this game goes.”
Sutton has forecasted a 3-0 win for Arsenal, which was the scoreline when the two sides last met in April 2021.