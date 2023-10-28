Pundit Chris Sutton has issued a damning verdict on Sheffield United as the Blades prepare to face Arsenal.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are heading into the clash as huge underdogs, having endured a torrid start to the Premier League season.

They have picked up just one point, losing eight of their opening nine league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Chelsea and Celtic forward Sutton has backed them to continue their dismal run and fall to defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Sheffield United have endured a torrid start to the Premier League season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

In his BBC Sport prediction, he said: “Sheffield United have one point from their first nine games, and with a quarter of the season gone, they are basically relegated, aren't they?

“Things look desperate for the Blades already and you do wonder how they can shape up to try to stop Arsenal.

“We already know that is what they will do - just hang in there and be resilient, and hopefully nick something, but I don't see it working out for them at the Emirates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Arsenal's main worry ahead of this game is their schedule and their squad, because the games are coming thick and fast for them at the moment, but I think they will be pretty comfortable here.

“I am still not sure about Gunners boss Mikel Arteta sticking with David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale in goal, but that situation is unlikely to affect how this game goes.”