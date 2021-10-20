Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp pictured on the touchline at Middlesbrough. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Goals from Andraz Sporar and a late second from Matt Crooks saw the Reds' winless streak extend to 11 matches and it was an evening when a combination of poor finishing and sound goalkeeping from player-of-the-season Brad Collins prevented Schopp's side from suffering a much heavier defeat as they suffered a fifth straight defeat to intensify their concerns at the wrong end of the Championship.

Schopp has won just once in 13 league matches in charge, but is determined to stick in and believes that Barnsley's young players will evolve as the season goes on and become more proficient at this level.

Whether the time will be afforded him represents a moot point following a new low in the Reds' campaign on Teesside.

He said: "I wanted to be manager. It is not always easy when the sun is shining.

"It is the situation when it is raining and right now it is raining a lot right in the face.

"I will do everything so that we go in the right direction and I definitely something different than you (journalists) do. It is one thing to discuss about the result, but it is a different process for the team where at the end of the season, we will see a big benefit."

On whether he will be given time to turn around Barnsley's fortunes, he added: "This is the wrong person for this question. I can only tell you what I see and what we have to understand that this is the way how we want to succeed.

"We have a couple of players who will be back soon and this is definitely something that will help us. But right now, with the situation we are in, we have to find the best solutions and I think the solutions are not that bad even if the results don't give us this impression.