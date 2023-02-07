Ben Close and Kyle Hurst stop the rot for Doncaster Rovers in 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers

DONCASTER Rovers stopped the rot with a smash-and-grab victory over Tranmere Rovers.

Danny Schofield’s side had lost three games on the spin heading into the fixture.

But a quick-fire double strike from Ben Close and Kyle Hurst made it three wins from four home games for the Yorkshire club.

Rovers’ stopper Jonathan Mitchell produced a string of fine saves to secure a first clean sheet since mid-December, and only the second in 11 outings since October.

Kyle Hurst was on target for Doncaster Rovers against Tranmere (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Head coach Schofield named a trio of changes after Saturday’s home defeat to Hartlepool.

Tommy Rowe and Luke Molyneux returned whilst Charlie Lakin made his debut.

Mitchell pulled off a great save to keep out Regan Hendry early on.

And the hosts’ keeper was tested once again as Josh Hawkes took aim from 25 yards out.

Schofield’s side breathed a sigh of relief as Ethan Bristow’s effort hit the outside of the post.

Tranmere striker Kane Hemmings’ dipping strike went wide on the stroke of half-time.

Micky Mellon’s side continued to threaten after the break as Josh Hawkes’ deflected effort went over.

And Mitchell was at it again with a good near-post save to keep out Hemmings before Rowe denied the follow up.

The hosts went ahead in fortunate fashion just after an hour as Close’s deflected effort lobbed Mateusz Hewelt.

And it was two three minutes later as Charlie Lakin turned over possession and threaded Hurst through as he coolly slotted into the bottom corner.

Hendry’s free-kick flew wide as Rovers held on for all three points.

Doncaster: Mitchell, Williams, Anderson, Rowe (Oluwu, 59), Brown, Close, Lakin (Barlow, 79), Maxwell, Molyneux, Miller, Hurst (Lavery, 90+2).

Unused subs: Oram, Seaman, Miller, Agard.

Tranmere: Hewelt, Dacres-Cogley, Davies, Turnbull, Bristow, Morris, Walker (Lewis, 68), Hendry, Hawkes (Chalmers, 68), Saunders (Mumbongo, 82), Hemmings (Burton, 82).

Unused subs: Murphy, O’Connor, Jameson.

Referee: Andy Haines (Tyne & Weir)

Attendance: 5,775 (458)