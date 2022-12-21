Beth Mead: Everything you need to know about the BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominee from Yorkshire

Beth Mead is one of the frontrunners to win tonight’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year title.

The footballer was part of the England women’s squad to win the Euro 2022 trophy this year – and claimed the Golden Boot with six goals as well as being named player of the tournament. She scored 20 international goals this season.

Though Mead now plays for Arsenal, her origins are very much rooted in Yorkshire. She grew up in Hinderwell – a small village on the Yorkshire coast, near Whitby, playing football and cricket for local teams. Scouted by Middlesbrough’s youth academy, she faced a long round trip to train at her nearest big club, and at the age of 16 moved to Sunderland FC to play in the Women’s Super League. She also studied at Teesside University.

The village primary school she attended, Oakridge, had fewer than 40 pupils at the time, and when she first joined Sunderland, villagers held fundraising events to support her dream. Her mum took on a second job to cover petrol costs for the 45-minute drive to Middlesbrough.

She played for both boys’ and girls’ teams at the California junior club in Middlesbrough, and went to Caedmon College in Whitby.