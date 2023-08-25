Betting charges against Bradford City winger Harry Chapman dropped after FA investigation
The Football Association has dropped misconduct charges against Bradford City manager Harry Chapman.
The 25-year-old winger has not featured this season having been charged with breaking the FA's betting rules as a young Middlesbrough player on loan at Blackburn Rovers in 2017.
But following a review of the case, the FA now considers this case to be closed.
The League Two Bantams have said there will be no further comment from Chapman or themselves on the matter.