'Big saves', an 'irritant', 'dangerous': Hull City ratings versus Southampton and the player who stood out

HERE are the Hull City player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game with Southampton at the MKM Stadium.

Allsop: Made one key first-half save to thwart Smallbone in the first half and a brilliant finger-tip one in the second period to deny Alcaraz. His block in the final ten minutes to beat off Smallbone’s drive was no less important. Big saves, didn’t deserve to lose. 8

Christie: His axis down the right with Lokilo had its moments. But he was also given a bit to think about defensively. 6

Jones: Harassed against his old club and not entirely comfortable. 6

MKM Stadium, home of Hull City. Picture: Getty Images.

Greaves: Wore the captain’s armband and was solid and responsible. 6

Vinagre: Good test for him defensively after being restored to the starting line-up. Kept going. 6

Seri: Put in a good shift and his energy levels were good. 6

Morton: Showed moments of poise against a good side. Could have scored. 7

Lokilo: Restored to the starting line-up and caused issues for Manning in the first half. 7

Twine: An irritant to Saints and popped up all over the place in first half. Played a part in leveller. 7

Philogene: Showed the good and the not so good. Poor defending led to Southampton’s opener, but dangerous going forward. 7

Delap: Dallied with a good early chance, but kept going and got his reward. Such an honest, unfailingly hard-working player and a threat. 7

Substitutes: Coyle (Christie 65) 6.

Tufan (Twine 65) 6.

Connolly (Lokilo 76) 6.

Allahyar (Delap 82) 6.