LIAM ROSENIOR piled on the problems for his former boss Wayne Rooney, who saw his Birmingham City team booed off after his first home game in charge ended in a 2-0 defeat to Hull City.

Rosenior, Rooney’s former assistant at Derby County, saw his team end a four-match winless run to hand the new Blues boss a second successive loss since replacing John Eustace at St Andrew’s.

Liam Delap picked off a poor backpass from Emmanuel Longelo to give the visitors a 12th-minute lead and Jaden Philogene’s long-range strike settled the contest with 16 minutes left.

Ipswich showed few signs of rustiness as they kept the pressure on leaders Leicester with a 1-0 win at Bristol City.

FIREPOWER: Hull City's Jaden Philogene-Bidace celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game at St. Andrew's. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Nathan Broadhead’s first-half goal earned Kieran McKenna’s side a 10th victory in 12 league games as they played their first fixture since October 7.

Patrick Bamford missed a penalty before Pascal Struijk scored an own goal as Leeds’ three-match winning run was halted by a 1-0 defeat at Stoke.

Struijk’s 80th-minute own goal came five minutes after Bamford blazed over the crossbar from 12 yards.

But Leeds remained third as Preston and Southampton drew 2-2.

TOUGH GOING: Birmingham City's Siriki Dembele and Hull City's Scott Twine battle for the ball at St. Andrew's. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Kyle Walker-Peters brilliantly put the Saints into a 33rd-minute lead when he cut in from the right to curl a left-footed effort into the far corner.

Preston turned the game around inside the first 10 minutes of the second half as substitute Milutin Osmajic volleyed in an equaliser from the edge of the box before setting up Brad Potts to make it 2-1.

But Ched Evans put through his own net in the sixth minute of added time as Preston’s winless run reached six games.

Sheffield Wednesday’s winless start to the season continued as they were swept aside 3-0 by fellow strugglers Plymouth.

Mustapha Bundu’s 44th-minute free-kick put Argyle ahead and Morgan Whittaker pounced on a defensive error to make it 2-0 at half-time.

An unmarked Ryan Hardie then swept home a third in the 76th minute to emphatically end their four-match winless run.

Rotherham recorded just their second win of the campaign and a first clean sheet as Lee Peltier’s second-half header and Oliver Rathbone’s stoppage-time strike saw off Coventry 2-0.

Birmingham City: Ruddy, Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Longelo, Bacuna, Bielik (James 70), Burke (Donovan 83), Miyoshi (Gardner 70), Dembele, Stansfield (Jutkiewicz 59). Unused substitutes: Etheridge, M Roberts, Hogan, Sunjic, Aiwu.

Hull City: Allsop, Greaves, McLoughlin, Jones, Lewie Coyle, Seri, Morton (Lokilo 76), Traore (Docherty 61), Twine, Delap, Philogene-Bidace (Christie 87). Unused substitutes: Ingram, R Vinagre, Tufan, Sinik, Vaughan, Connolly.