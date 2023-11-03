Birmingham City boss and Manchester United icon confirms appearance on Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow's podcast
Burrow is the host of a new podcast named ‘Seven’, a nod to the shirt he wore during his illustrious rugby league career.
Episodes are soon to arrive on BBC Sounds and Rooney has announced himself as one of the seven featured guests.
Posting on X, Rooney said: “Honoured to be one of the seven guests on Ron Burrow’s new podcast. A guy I’ve known for a number of years and became a fan of after watching Leeds Rhinos.
“A true inspiration to myself and to many others. Really enjoyed our chat. Thanks for having me Rob!”
Although he represented Leeds United’s bitter rivals Manchester United, Rooney is a fan of Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos.
Burrow is one of the most beloved players in Leeds Rhinos history, having spent sixteen years at Headingley.
He has communicated with guests using his eye-gaze machine, which enables him to talk in his instantly recognisable Yorkshire accent.