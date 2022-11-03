Blackburn Rovers man has suspension overturned ahead of Huddersfield Town clash but duo remain out

The midfielder was shown a red card during Blackburn’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry City on Tuesday, but an independent regulatory commission subsequently removed Garrett’s three-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

It was his third appearance of the Championship campaign as he played for only six minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Blackburn are still expected to be without Ryan Hedges and Ash Phillips. The duo are thought to be making good progress in their respective returns from injury, with Hedges in contention to be available before the competition pauses for the World Cup.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Jake Garrett of Blackburn Rovers receives a red card from Referee Tim Robinson during the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers at The Coventry Building Society Arena on November 01, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield will be without Yuta Nakayama for the rest of the season. Nakayama, who was selected for the World Cup by Japan, will require surgery after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.