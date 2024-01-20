Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town: Moore on talk of added pressure as Terriers' transfer business continues

IN the January transfer window thus far, chairman Kevin Nagle has proved as good as his word in bringing in reinforcements and doing his bit to help the club pull away from danger.

The signing of Watford striker Rhys Healey has followed hot on the heels of Groningen defender Radinio Balker, with Serbian forward Bojan Radulovic and Chelsea loanee Alex Matos recruited earlier this month.

An outgoing on Friday also saw utility player Rarmani Edmonds-Green complete a permanent move to League One outfit Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given a fair outlay thus far, Nagle - never backwards in going forwards in offering his views to supporters via his video diary or on social media - can justifiably expect results to become more positive on a consistent basis.

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore.

Most would venture that brings added pressure on the shoulders of Darren Moore, whose side have won just three times under his watch so far.

On notions of extra pressure, the Terriers chief, whose side are in the midst of a key run of fixtures with games against fellow strugglers QPR and Sheffield Wednesday on the horizon, said: “That was the same when I arrived here from day one. Nothing has changed with the players that’s in.

"We’ll get these players settled in and carry on moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The aim, in taking the job and coming on board with the chairman and with everything that has happened in the past year, it doesn’t take away the fact that it’s an industry about getting results and moving forward and getting a team and group of payers where there’s a good team cohesion.

"That’s what we will continue to do. My determination hasn’t stopped from day one and will continue."

On the club’s decision to sell Edmonds-Green, Town’s sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: “Everyone at the club wishes Rarmani all the best with his move to Charlton Athletic.

"He’s a smashing lad and has become a very popular figure here over the last eight years with staff and teammates alike.