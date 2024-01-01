Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United: New Year hope for Millers and a January transfer pledge

ON THE first day of the New Year, Leam Richardson heads back to the club where it all began.

The Rotherham United head coach started out as a player at Ewood Park in the late 1990s and it is where the Millers are seeking to secure not only their first win of 2024, but also their first away league triumph in almost 14 months.

In terms of first impressions, Richardson is at least providing a spot of welcome hope for the Millers, with four points from two matches against Sunderland and Middlesbrough having lifted spirits at a timely juncture. They face a Rovers side licking their wounds after festive losses to two Yorkshire sides in Huddersfield Town and Hull City with the Lancastrians having lost five of their last six matches.

That said, the Millers won’t be short of motivation with an erroneous red card having denied them victory in the reverse Roses fixture in South Yorkshire.

Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson. Picture: Nigel French/PA.

Richardson said: "It will be a good healthy challenge as they all have been since I have come in.

"The effort levels have been commendable and we have to commit to every day to each other and there’s a level we demand and foundation and we are doing that.

"Credit goes to the players. We have got a short number and they are turning themselves around and taking the information.

"They are the ones competing out there and wearing the shirt with the endeavour, work and commitment.

The Millers will assess Oli Rathbone, who missed Friday’s game with illness, ahead of today’s game with his hometown club. His father Mick was also a legend at Rovers.

Daniel Ayala (achilles) has added to the club’s injury count and lack of central defensive options in particular.

The veteran defender will be out for 'some time', Richardson confirmed. The ‘changing landscape’ of injuries will dictate the club’s approach in the January window, Richardson admits.