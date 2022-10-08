Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United: Why Matt Taylor won't entertain an excuse culture

The Millers have had a days' less recovery time than Saturday's opponents Blackburn Rovers with a turnaround time of under 72 hours between games.

Much like his predecessor Paul Warne, new Rotherham chief Matt Taylor and his assistant Wayne Carlisle will not indulge in an excuse culture. It was the same at their former club Exeter City.

Taylor said: "We have spoken a lot about the similarities between the two clubs. We feel Rotherham have to be like that - the players and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were the same at Exeter. There's no excuses and extra money to spare and no egos and nothing to diminish the will and endeavour of anyone associated with each football club.

"That was one of the main factors why we wanted to come to this football club - work with good people and good morals.

"It is something we can connect with straightaway, hence the connection with the fans.

"We feel the fans can see the honesty running through the veins of this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor

"At all stages at different games and times throughout the season, we might fall short in some areas, but we will never fall short in effort and nobody will hold that against us."

Just as Wednesday night was a proud moment for Taylor, so today will be for the Lancastrian, although his Rovers supporting father will unfortunately not be present to witness it.

Taylor added: “My dad was Chorley born and bred and his first outing to a football game was to Blackburn so he is a Blackburn fan. He is away this weekend so it is a shame that he is missing this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have got a lot of friends who are Blackburn fans so there is a bit of a connection to that club.

"My mum was a Mancunian so I had no choice in the matter, I am a Manchester United fan and the family still go and watch them with two season tickets.