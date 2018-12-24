Blackpool 0 Barnsley 1: McGeehan lifts Reds back ino top-six spot

Barnsley ended a sequence of four games without a league victory thanks to Cameron McGeehan’s goal just before the hour.

The winless run had seen the Reds drop out of the play-off positions, but they made amends with a disciplined display at Blackpool.

McGeehan’s intervention means head coach Daniel Stendel’s men will spend Christmas back in the top six. Barnsley defied a muddy pitch at Bloomfield Road and some errant shooting to leave Stendel content.

“I think it was a very good away game from us,” the German said. “We had patience from the start and a lot of big chances”.

“It’s not easy to win at Blackpool – the pitch was very difficult to play good football [on]. But my team played good and deserved to win.

“I think it’s not important to dominate the game every time. We had two or three big chances to score in the first half. It was a good test of the mentality of the squad.

“We showed last week and also this week that we’re getting better and I hope we can give a present to our supporters after winning this game. You can feel in the dressing room we are all happy that we win this game. We work very hard every week.”

Three good opportunities had been spurned before half-time by Cauley Woodrow, Mamadou Thiam and Kieffer Moore.

But McGeehan, who had produced an important clearance from a Blackpool corner early in the second half, made an even bigger impact at the other end when he nodded home from close range following good work by Brad Potts.

Blackpool: Howard, Daniels, Heneghan, Tilt (O’Connor 46), Feeney (Davies 75), Spearing, Pritchard, Bola, Thompson, O’Sullivan (Nottingham 70), Gnanduillet. Unused substitutes: Delfouneso, Boney, Guy, Bunney.

Barnsley: Davies, Cavare, Lindsay, Pinnock, Pinillos, Potts, McGeehan, Mowatt (Dougall 90), Thiam (Bahre 80), Moore, Woodrow (Adeboyejo 90). Unused substitutes: Moncur, Jackson, Brown, Greatorex.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria).