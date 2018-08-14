Blackpool 3 Barnsley 1: Tykes fail to build on Moncur’s opener

Have your say

Barnsley conceded second-half goals to exit the League Cup at the first hurdle on their visit to Blackpool on Tuesday night.

Daniel Stendel’s side dominated the first half and led through George Moncur’s first-time volley but Blackpool turned the game on its head in the second half.

The hosts scored two goals in six minutes after the restart with Michael Nottingham finishing off a corner before Harry Pritchard curled an effort into the top right corner from the left.

French striker Armand Gnanduillet then confirmed the victory with a fierce free-kick with 10 minutes to spare.

Blackpool could have been on the scoreboard but John O’Sullivan effort rolled wide.

But it was the Tykes who struck first with Moncur directing a volley into the back of the net from a high Dimitri Cavare cross.

Daniel Pinillos then delivered a low cross with Victor Adeboyejo firing over the bar.

However, Blackpool took the lead with two goals in 10 minutes.

Nottingham got the final touch from a scramble in the box following a corner before Pritchard curled in a top-class strike from the left with 56 minutes gone.

Gnanduillet powered his free-kick over the wall and through the hands of keeper Jack Walton to confirm Blackpool’s victory.

Blackpool: Howard, Nottingham, Daniels (Bola, 81), Tilt, Anderton, Spearing, Thompson, O’Sullivan, Pritchard (O’Connor, 71), Cullen (Delfouneso, 61), Gnanduillet. Unused substitutes: Sims, Turton , Sinclair-Smith, Dodoo.

Barnsley: Walton, Cavare, Jackson, Pinnock, Pinillos, McGeehan (Mowatt, 81), Dougall (Potts, 68), Isgrove (Thiam, 63), Moncur, Bradshaw, Adeboyejo. Unused substitutes: Davies, Lindsay,, J. Williams, B.Williams

Referee: M Heywood.