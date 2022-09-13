Blackpool missing four players for Rotherham United clash while Leeds United loanee faces race to be fit due to hamstring injury

The Leeds United loanee is rated as “50/50” to face the Millers with manager Michael Appleton further assessing the winger on Tuesday before making the call whether to include him in Wednesday’s matchday squad.

Blackpool, who are one point better off than Rotherham, can call on Sonny Carey again with the midfielder having completed a three-match suspension. Gary Madine remains unavailable as he serves the second match of his own three-game ban.

Charlie Patino and Keshi Anderson have both returned to training following their injuries but Lewis Fiorini, Jake Beesley and Kevin Stewart remain sidelined.

“Ian Poveda has got a little bit of a tight hamstring so he's a little bit 50/50 for tomorrow, so we'll wait and see how he comes through today or whether he trains today or not,” said Appleton.

"Obviously with him getting 75 minutes or so against Huddersfield that was a big statement from his point of view that he's durable enough to come in and do that, since then we've had some really good training sessions and some of them have been very competitive and intense at times.”

On the respective recoveries of Fiorini, Beesley and Stewart, Appleton continued: "In terms of the medium term, Lewis is doing very well and doing better than what I expected.

"I think he's got a re-scan at the end of this week, if not then the start of next week but in terms of how he feels and where he's at, he's ahead of schedule.

Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

“Jake's got another scan on his foot on Thursday of next week to see where that is in terms of healing.