Both these Yorkshire sides have upwardly-mobile aspirations, but currently find themselves wrestling with form issues and results at the sharp end of the season.

Speaking recently, Farke said that the tough times bring out the best in him, with the German, a two-time Championship title-winner with Norwich City, stating that he is someone who relishes it when ‘the sea is rough.’

The waters are also choppy at the minute for Barnsley, who head to the seaside at Blackpool today in a bid to seal a play-off spot.

Barnsley chief Neil Collins, whose side are seeking to clinch League One play-off qualification with victory at Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

This time last month, the Reds were firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion. A run of two wins in 10 matches has firmly put paid to that, with Collins’ side heading to Bloomfield Road on the back of a four-game winless streak.

Form, injuries and understandable angst among supporters are three of the things that Collins must contend with as Barnsley seek to rediscover their mojo ahead of hopefully extending their season.

Collins, whose side played well at Portsmouth in midweek before conceding two late goals as Pompey secured promotion and the League One title in dramatic fashion, said: “It certainly challenges you. I think what he (Daniel) means by that is these challenges make you the person you are.

"Everyone in football and in our dressing room have had moments to contend with.

"Things have not been straightforward and we’ve had to deal with adversity and questions and challenges.

"I have genuinely found in my managerial career that it is these moments which make you better as a team as you are really forced to find solutions and I think we have always done that and found them quicker.

"I go back to my second full season in charge at Tampa and we went into the last game when if we won, we’d win in the Eastern Conference in the standings and we lost and we were disappointed.

"But that loss probably helps us get to the final. Because I realised that I had to make a couple of changes and I made those changes.

"Winning can be great, but it can sometimes paper over cracks.

"Right now, we are not winning, so we are really going in depth to try and get the best out of us, so I can relate to what Daniel has said.”

A win on the Fylde coast would definitely nail down a play-off place for Barnsley with a game to go against a Blackpool side who still retain an outside chance of reaching the end-of-season lottery.

Pool are five points adrift of the Reds and behind sixth-placed Oxford United and are seeking a victory to take their fate to the final day.

Barnsley will be backed by a sell-out contingent of 2,135 fans amid a bumper crowd in their final away game of the regular campaign and Collins believes that the hosts' win-or-bust situation will provide another intense occasion, akin to events at Fratton Park in midweek.

Collins said: "It’s Blackpool’s cup final and they have to win to have a chance of the play-offs. That will add something.

"It’s an excellent opportunity to put our recent results right against a good team.

"I thought the players handled the atmosphere at Portsmouth the other night really well. We will need to do the exact same.”