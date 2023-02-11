Blackpool v Rotherham United: Matt Taylor has a 'soft side' for Seasiders, but not on Saturday

MATT TAYLOR admits to having a bit of a 'soft side' for opponents Blackpool - and it is nothing to do with his Lancashire roots either.

Much like his own club Rotherham United, the Seasiders are not blessed with the financial advantages of many well-heeled outfits at second-tier level, but they remain rich in other ways.

That was evident on Tuesday when Taylor watched on as Pool showed terrific fortitude and spirit, backed by some admirable support, to rescue a point from a stricken situation against Huddersfield Town when they played the entire second half with ten men.

Naturally, Taylor won't be wanting to see those qualities on the pitch on Saturday, with the hosts, currently second-from-bottom, able to move to within two points of the visitors should they prevail.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

But there is clear respect from the Millers chief all the same.

Taylor, who hails from Chorley, said: "I like Blackpool as a football club and think everyone does and I have a soft side for Blackpool and they have also been through the mill.

"But that all goes out of the window this weekend as we are desperate for the points as much as they will be."

On the raucous backing from home followers in midweek, Taylor - whose side will be roared on by a big backing from South Yorkshire in the away end today, added: "It was great to witness as sometimes you can watch games on football whether it be live or on TV and there can almost feel a bit of a disconnect from the fanbase.

"It is something we are trying to build ourselves at Rotherham.

“You could sense they (Blackpool supporters) understood the situation as well.

"There was a bit of football intelligence from the Blackpool faithful and they saw how different it was for their team - 1-0 down, down to ten men with their captain sent off and their centre-half had just gone off with an injury as well.

"They were up against it and it is moments like that which can knit a group of people back together again.

"But that is the opposition and I want to break them up again with a good performance and some threats from ourselves this weekend."

Should both these sides retain their Championship status come May 8, it

will give hope to many like-minded clubs who operate in League One of what is possible should they get promoted to the second tier and not have the benefit of major finance behind them.

It would prove that other key planning components come into play and not just pound notes.

Taylor continued: "It is so difficult to sustain yourselves at this level. Blackpool and Rotherham have probably played each other as many times in League One in recent years as they have at Championship level. It shows it is not easy and not just for ourselves and Blackpool.

"Half a dozen are probably trying to do the same thing, probably with different budgets and restraints across the board."

