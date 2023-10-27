All Sections
Bobby Charlton tribute, Sheffield United's must-win approach, Hull City's promise, Huddersfield Town's priorities and Barnsley's positive start - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
By YP Sport
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:51 BST

On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton after his recent death, reflecting on his career and life and the wonderful legacy he leaves behind, both on and off the pitch.

Elsewhere, our team assess the promise shown at Hull City under Liam Rosenior, the issues that Darren Moore needs to tackle at a stop-start Huddersfield Town and the positive start made to the season by Barnsley under Neill Collins,just a few months after their oplay-off final heartache against Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

And, in a new addition, Stuart and Leon pick out their team of the week and their star player of the week – see if you agree with their choices ...

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

