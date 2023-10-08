Bobby Pointon the hometown hero as Kevin McDonald gets Bradford City on front foot

Local boy Bobby Pointon was the goalscoring hero as caretaker manager Kevin McDonald brought the feelgood factor back to Valley Parade with Bradford City's 1-0 win over Swindon.

The 34-year-old midfielder who took over in temporary charge when Mark Hughes was sacked in midweek brought 19-year-old Bradford born Pointon back into the side and McDonald said: "He didn't disappoint. He was brilliant. He brought energy and quality and I'm sure he enjoyed himself although he was shattered when I brought him off."

The winning goal came five minutes after half-time when Brad Halliday's shot was saved but not held by keeper Murphy Mahoney and Jamie Walker pounced on the loose ball and crossed for Pointon to turn it into the net for his first senior goal.

Both sides had chances in a lively first half, Charlie Austin shooting wide from close range after six minutes for the visitors while Walker and Andy Cook both went close for Bradford before Mahoney tipped over angled from Adam Wilson.

Bradford City earned a much-needed 1-0 win (Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Austin and Tyrese Shade both had chances for Swindon before Pointon broke the deadlock and then Cook headed against the post before Harry Lewis superbly saved a point-blank shot from Rushian Hepburn - Murphy.What a difference a week makes. Seven days before City had been booed off the field following a 3-1 defeat against Walsall in what proved to be Hughes last home match as manager. This time they were given a standing ovation after a positive attacking performance and McDonald said: "It was a good day for everyone - a day that was much needed. We got the three points and that is what we set out to do."

McDonald who chose to leave himself out of the side so he could direct operations from the dug out said: "I wanted to bring energy and enthusiasm to our play and do the hard yards.

"The fans got behind us and reacted to what we were trying to do. We wanted to make sure people went home happy. We wanted to excite them by our attacking play and we did that for most of the time. They helped to keep us going towards the end."

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Stubbs, Ridehalgh, Smallwood, Gilliead, Pointon (Oyegoke 72), Walker (Smith 83), Wilson (Osadebe 66), Cook. Unused subs: Doyle (gk), Tylor, Kelly, Afoka.

Swindon Town: Mahoney, Hutton, Blake - Tracy, McEachran, Khan (Obodo 77), Kemp, Hepburn - Murphy, Brewitt, Godwin - Malife, Shade (Genesini 90), Austin. Unused subs: Uwakwe, Kinsella, Mintum, Ward.