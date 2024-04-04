Body talks for Bradford City boss Graham Alexander as League Two club announce key football appointment

The claret-and-amber jersey can wear particularly heavy for players amid tough times - and it is a time when the true characters stay strong and manage to stick their chests out.

Still in the relatively early stages of his tenure at the club, Alexander is finding out a bit more about his players on an individual basis by each passing week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trick at City, certainly at this level, is having the coping mechanism to handle the hard moments. Ability is key, but so is attitude and body language.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, pictured during the recent League Two Yorkshire derby at Harrogate Town. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Alexander, whose side showed some welcome character over Easter with a four-point haul from two matches, said: “That’s one of the things I said at half-time (at Harrogate recently). Who’s got their head up and who’s looking at their feet?

"It tells you a lot. It’s a window into the mind.

"Sometimes you don’t feel (good) and want to look down. But it’s about cracking on and making the best of our lives, for our job, our club and our support and that’s what we’re going to try and do.

"If we do that, I believe in the long term we’ll have the success we all crave.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behind the scenes, the club have announced a significant development moving forward with the appointment of former Wigan Athletic chairman and Mansfield Town chief executive David Sharpe as the club’s head of football operations - in a newly-created role.

City CEO Ryan Sparks said: "This is a position I have been looking to add to our football department for some time and, following my conversation with Stefan (Rupp) last week, I now have the resources to be able to do so.

"I am always keen to bring the best talent to our organisation, and David represents another great addition to Bradford City.

"He will be working alongside our manager and head of recruitment, Graham and Stephen (Gent - head of recruitment), as well as our head of academy, Mark Litherland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad