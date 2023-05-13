THIS Roses tie always looked like being a tight one from the time these sides were pitted against each other and today’s first instalment has not done little to dispute that view.

It always had the potential to go all the way and it will be decided at Oakwell on Friday night. Barnsley are handily placed, but there is no room for complacency.

It’s not in Michael Duff’s make-up, so do not worry on that count.

That said, there will be annoyance that the Reds, deservedly ahead thanks to Nicky Cadden’s clinical drive on 63 minutes, saw their precious lead last just four minutes.

BOLTON, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Nicky Cadden of Barnsley celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley at University of Bolton Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

A cross from the left from Randell Williams was spilled by keeper Harry Isted into the path of Dion Charles, who bundled in from close range.

Both sides had chances to nick an advantage, but a draw was about right in the end. Tactically and technically, the moral victory was Barnsley’s, with Duff’s side being well organised apart from one moment.

Bolton’s support cranked up the noise at the start of their club’s first play-off odyssey in over two decades and initially for Barnsley - backed by a sell-out following of their own - it was a case of not providing the home followers with too much early encouragement.

Wanderers, in fairness, started the better. But Barnsley gradually found their feet and got into the game and manufactured some decent first-half situations and could reflect on being more satisfied with proceedings at the interval - albeit with no icing by way of an opener.

Duff’s employment of Slobodan Tedic up top with Devante Cole worked, even if a first-half goal didn’t arrive, while captain Mads Andersen slotted in pretty seamlessly at the back after missing the last two games of the regular campaign.

For Bolton, Dion Charles proved a real workaholic up top, with Conor Bradley displaying the odd pocket of danger as well.

Wanderers’ best opportunity came early when George Johnston bundled wide from Aaron Morley’s free-kick on the right with the home defender also seeing a goalbound effort blocked by the well-positioned Liam Kitching later on in the half after the Reds failed to clear their lines following Morley’s corner.

Charles hit a wild shot over the bar, with the main action being towards Bolton’s half.

Luca Connell, handed a few jeers on his Wanderers’ return, tested James Trafford with a stinging drive with the highly-rated home keeper also getting his angles right to deny Tedic after a slick Barnsley raid.

Adam Phillips, who netted in Barnsley’s FA Cup win in Bolton, also went close to an encore with his scorching shot flying narrowly over with the visitors displaying more of the poise and conviction in open play.

Barnsley could also reflect on quietening the majority of the crowd in the first period, which is always handy on such an occasion as this.

The onus was on Bolton ahead of next Friday’s return leg in South Yorkshire. It was Barnsley who manufactured the first second half opportunity.

Ex-Hull winger Randell Williams lost the ball cheaply and Adam Phillips and Herbie Kane to find Jordan Williams, whose cross from the right was headed off target by the stretching Cole.

For Bolton, set-plays looked their best bet and a good free-kick from Morley just evaded the onrushing Ricardo Santos.

More of the polish came from Barnsley between the thirds and eventually they found some sting.

A Phillips corner found Cole and he teed up Cadden, who took aim from distance with deadly effect to drill home his sixth goal of the campaign.

Barnsley had the game where they wanted it. But, inexplicably, they soon conceded.

Wanderers fans had upped the noise after their side’s concession and their players took in the fuel.

Williams’s cross from the left was parried by Isted and Charles followed up, under pressure from Kitching, to convert the loose ball for his 21st strike of an excellent campaign.

Bolton suddenly had their tails up, but Trafford soon came up with the goods at the other end once again.

Phillips’s free-kick diverted into the path of Bobby Thomas when well placed. But Trafford was alert to the danger and raced out and made a fine block to keep out the defender’s attempted dink.

A hectic finale saw Bolton go close to the winner, but Andersen made a brilliant goal-saving block to thwart substitute Dan Nlundulu.

Bolton Wanderers: Stafford; Toal, Santos, Johnston; Bradley, Sheehan (Lee 65), Morley, R Williams; Dempsey; Kachunga (Nlundulu 65), Charles (Adeboyejo 78). Substitutes unused: John, MJ Williams, Thomason, Jerome.

Barnsley: Isted; B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, J Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden, Tedic (Norwood 81), Cole (Watters 81). Substitutes unused: Russell, Benson, L Thomas, Larkeche, Collins.

Referee: A Kitchen.