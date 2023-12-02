All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Bolton Wanderers 5 Harrogate Town 1: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson hits hat-trick as Simon Weaver's men dumped out of FA Cup

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson struck a first-half hat-trick as Bolton breezed into the third round of the FA Cup with a 5-1 win against Sky Bet League Two side Harrogate.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 18:26 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 18:26 GMT

The Icelander last claimed the match ball for Reading in a 3-0 win against Stevenage five years ago and this time triggered a ruthless performance which took Bolton to a club record 104 goals for the calendar year.

Gethin Jones and Will Forrester conspired for Bodvarsson’s first in the ninth minutes, and his second was down to some unselfish work from Dan Nlundulu just after the half-hour mark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hat-trick goal was stabbed in from close range after goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell failed to keep hold of Carlos Mendes Gomes’ stinging shot.

Harrogate Town were dumped out of the FA Cup. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesHarrogate Town were dumped out of the FA Cup. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Harrogate Town were dumped out of the FA Cup. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

George Thomson ended Bolton’s seven-game streak of clean sheets with a curled 20-yard shot before the break but Nlundulu quickly ended any hopes of a comeback with two delightful finishes shortly after the restart.

Town keeper Mitchell denied Nlundulu and Kyle Dempsey before the end but it proved to be a most comfortable afternoon for the League One promotion chasers.

Related topics:Simon WeaverBolton WanderersLeague Two