AFTER one rival club saw their season contentiously end last weekend, Michael Duff is anxious that no further refereeing controversy tarnishes Barnsley or opponents Bolton Wanderers' own promotion missions in a well-matched Roses play-off semi-final.

Barnsley visit Wanderers for their first leg in Lancashire today (3pm).

The main drama on the final day of the regular campaign last Sunday saw Derby miss out on claiming the final play-off place after losing 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday - in a match which saw Rams captain Curtis Davies concede a dubious penalty in the game-breaking moment, compounded by his very harsh dismissal.

Duff felt for his opposite number Paul Warne with the Barnsley chief himself having been regularly critical of refereeing standards, particularly in the second half of 2022-23.

Michael Duff. Picture: Steve Riding.

The EFL have confirmed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used in all three play-off final matches later this month, but it won’t be employed in the semis.

Keen that footballing capabilities - as opposed to calls from officials - decides the Reds' two-legged encounter with Bolton, Duff said: "I think Ian (Evatt - Bolton manager) would echo that.

"You look at the Derby situation last weekend and I know it is over the course of a season, but it just leaves a sour taste.

"Let's hope it's two good football matches, full houses and footballing teams who play with real intensity with and without the ball. It's got the makings of two really good games.

“I said to Mike (Jones - EFL head of refereeing) we just want the best team to win. I got the party line which you would expect.”

Today represents Barnsley's third trip to Bolton this season - after previous visits in the league and cup in the autumn - which saw Duff clash with counterpart Evatt on each occasion.

Emotions are likely to again be high over the next week, but Duff believes that no lines will be crossed.

He continued: “The arguments on the sidelines are just two benches wanting to win – same as the two teams. As long as it doesn’t spill over or cross the line, there is nothing in it. Ian is a competitive bloke as I am.

“We used to mark each other at corners, now we are two managers who want the best for their teams.”

For Barnsley to finish the season in the top six after resembling a complete mess in the aftermath of relegation last term may represent an achievement in itself, but Duff is not interested in talk of how well they have performed - and insists that must wait.

He said: “I know where we are at and I think we are ahead of where anyone thought we would be.

"Of the three teams who got relegated, we finished higher than all of them and we were probably more of a turn-over and mess.