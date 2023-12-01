Bolton Wanderers v Harrogate Town: Why Simon Weaver does not want to overplay FA Cup underdogs tag

FOR THE second time in a week, Harrogate Town will be firm underdogs in one of their most high-profile games of the season.

But having seen how well they performed at home to Wrexham in midweek, manager Simon Weaver will not allow his players to slip into the mindset of just being at Bolton Wanderers for the day out.

The Trotters should win Saturday's FA Cup second round tie in Lancashire. They are top of League One, and Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Oxford United was the first game in nine they had not won. The Sulphurites are 16th in League Two.

But this is the FA Cup and on away form alone, Harrogate are the fifth best team in their division.

Just as importantly, Weaver’s team are in good spirits as they look to book their place in the glamour phase of the world’s most famous cup competition.

At home to Wrexham they showed what they are capable of in a 2-2 draw so if Bolton regard the match as a distraction from their main task, an upset could be on the cards.

"We've got to concentrate on not being too heavy-handed with that (underdog mentality), we've got to fill the lads with belief," argued the league’s longest-serving manager.

"After the other night we more than matched Wrexham, certainly in the second half, and it should give us belief. It's another step up, a big step up.

FIT AGAIN: Harrogate Town's Levi Sutton (centre)

"Bolton have got a fantastic squad that could well be playing Championship football next year but with that it alleviates the pressure somewhat because we are the underdogs but we have to go and play well."

Tuesday, in front of the club's biggest Football League crowd, showed they can.

"I was proud that we turned it around and showed good character," said Weaver, whose side went 2-0 down shortly before half-time. "It was a big turnout and therefore it presented us with a good opportunity to impress some new fans.

"The atmosphere in the stadium was brilliant and having watched it back a couple of times there were some big moments in there that went well for us and moments that we so nearly capitalised on and won the game but every step of the way the fans were with us."

The injury news is mixed, with winger Sam Folarin expected to be out for around a month after tearing his hamstring at Crawley Town on Saturday. Centre-back Rod McDonald could be missing twice as long after injuring his medial cruciate ligaments. James Daly is still working back to full fitness. But two key figures are back in the reckoning

"Rod will miss out," confirmed Weaver. "But it's an opportunity again for Warren (Burrell), not that he has to prove anything to us because we know he's a magnificent player for us.

"(But) we've got some really good players in contention. Levi Sutton and Matty Daly trained this week so it gives us that extra layer of talent and depth.