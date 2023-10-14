Gareth Southgate said it "defied logic" that Jordan Henderson was booed during England's 1-0 friendly win over Australia.

The friendly provided few talking points as England scraped a win in a game where goalscorer Ollie Watkins and Australia's Connor Metcalfe both hit the woodwork.

But one came when Henderson was booed as he was substituted 61 minutes into his first since swapping Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I really don't understand it," said manager Southgate. "He's a player with 79 caps now for England, his commitment and what he's delivered for England is exceptional.

"His role within the group on and off the pitch is phenomenally important. He's the one that has taken the likes of Jude Bellingham under his wing as soon as he came in the squad. He's a brilliant role model for all of the group in his professionalism and his approach to every part of his work.

"Some people decided to boo, I really don't understand what that is for.

"We play Italy here (on) Tuesday let's get behind this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know what's created it and I know why it's happened but it defies logic to me that a player who's giving his heart for England, why would you boo him?"

BOOED OFF: England's Jordan Henderson

England were no doubt very different from the team which will seek to book their place at the 2024 European Championship by beating Italy on Tuesday, with Levi Colwill and substitute Eddie Nketiah – both of whom had loan spells in West Yorkshire earlier in their careers – making international debuts. It showed at times.

"I know we weren't at our best but that was due to a lot of changes we made," said former Middlesbrough player and manager Southgate. "We gave the players we put out there a really difficult task because to be cohesive with so many changes is tough.

"Levi is a young defender, we know he's not a left-back first-choice but he's filling that slot for his club (Chelsea). We tried to start a team where everyone's pretty much in the roles they're playing for their clubs so it would be as smooth as it could be but in the knowledge we didn't have a lot of caps on the field, we didn't have a lot of leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Normally we'd be putting one or two of those lads in in with a lot of experience and a lot more continuity. It was completely understandable it wasn't as cohesive. We knew that was a risk.

"I thought at times we'd use the ball better than we did.

"Out of possession again when you're not used to working together as a group and the pressure (on the ball) is not quite right, teams can play through you and you can look vulnerable on the break.

"Ollie in particular, I thought his movement was good. He did well for his chance that hit the post and was in absolutely the right position to take his chance for the goal.

"Trent (Alexander-Arnold) we wanted him in his position he plays for his club (Liverpool).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was difficult for him to find space in there and in the end he found more space dropping just to the side, at times that's a learning process he's going through.

"When we popped him in there as one of the two I thought him and Kalvin (Phillips) found better angles and with the quality of Kieran (Trippier) coming up with the ball, we were much better and in more control of the game.

"Thirty minutes for John Stones was also very important for us. We’re managing his recovery (from injury) carefully and combining really well with his club (Manchester City) on all of that.