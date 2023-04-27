John Ryan Exclusive Part 2: Ten years on from Doncaster Rovers beating Brentford to promotion - what went wrong

Doncaster Rovers went from agony to ecstasy at Brentford's former Griffin Park home on April 27, 2013, ten years ago today.

Seemingly destined for the League One play-offs right at the death of their final match of the regular season when Brentford were awarded a stoppage-time penalty in the winner-takes-all promotion clash, Rovers instead swept up to the other end of the pitch to claim the Championship ticket - and the title.

Then Rovers chairman John Ryan recalls that day - which saw Bees loan striker Marcelo Trotta miss from 12 yards and the visitors immediately score through club legend James Coppinger and win 1-0 - with affection, but also sadness.

The side who Rovers beat to a top-two place in Brentford are now firmly established in the Premier League.

Those were the days: Doncaster Rovers' Neil Sullivan and his team-mates celebrate winning the League One title in a stunning finale at Brentford (Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA)

The club who finished runners-up - a comparable one in size and stature to Rovers back then in Bournemouth - are also in the richest league in the world.

Ryan's beloved Rovers, by frightening contrast, are in a mess.

Marooned in lower mid-table of League Two, they will finish in their lowest position since returning to the Football League twenty years ago.

For Ryan, who left the club towards the end of that year after they had gotten into the Championship, it is an embarassing state of affairs with the former Rovers supremo critical of the board's role in the club's recent demise - and in particular chairman David Blunt.

Doncaster Rovers Rob Jones celebrates winning League One at Griffin Park, Brentford. (Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA)

Ryan told The Yorkshire Post: "It was a bit different then. You look at what Brentford and Bournemouth have done since - both teams we finished above. And look now…

"It took me a hell of a lot of money and effort to get the club back into the Championship. Now look at us?

"It needs another John Ryan, unfortunately. I am getting on a bit now and I hope there's another one waiting in the wings somewhere.

"It (Brentford) was a great moment when we had a great chairman and team. The big tragedy was that Dick Watson died. The wrong two went (left the club) - Dick and me. If Dick and I had it, we'd still be all right and be in the Championship.

Loanee John Liundstram celebrates Doncaster's promotion (Picture: Steve Uttley)

"They got rid of (Richie) Wellens and look at him at Leyton Orient. So it wasn't him - but the budget.

"I said when I gave my shares in that I will not come to this club while ever (chairman) David Blunt is involved and I have been true to my word. It's nearly ten years now.

"I am still a fan and support the club and watch the games on iFollow. The bottom line is David Blunt has a lot to answer for. The fans are starting to get the message now."

The decision to appoint a 'coach' in Danny Schofield, who has won just once in his last 14 games, as opposed to a seasoned manager last autumn - at a difficult period in the club's history - has also been questioned by Ryan.

Sliding doors moment: Brentford players dejected after missing out on promotion to Doncaster Rovers. Now look at the two clubs (Picture: PA)

He continued: "He's (Schofield) never had any chance. You need a seasoned manager. They had the chance of getting (Paul) Simpson or getting (Grant) McCann back (before Schofield's appointment).

"This fancy-dan playing from the back, we haven't got the players to do that.

"I told Terry last season 'get Neil Warnock in, he'll come'. Give him a good bonus to keep us up. But they didn't take any advice and he's messed it up big time.

"Next year unless there are massive changes, they will go down and you can see it being another York City or Scunthorpe."

Memories of that day in West London will at least never fade for Ryan and all Rovers supporters on a day when the visitors needed a draw to avoid the play-offs.

He commented: "It ranked quite high as I never really expected it. I was in the boardroom and when the penalty was given, they all started crowing. Greg Dyke was the (Brentford) chairman.

"They said: 'oh wonderful' and I replied: 'you haven't bloody scored it yet.' That was prophetic as they never did.

"Other than James Hayter's goal at Wembley, that was the greatest moment.

"I just had a feeling he (Trotta) might miss it as before they took it, they were all arguing and I thought: 'God, I hope (Kevin) O'Connor doesn't take it' as he was a hell of a good penalty taker and their captain. He went up and the other guy took it.

"They all argued with him and (goalkeeper) Neil Sullivan was playing around and got booked. I thought it's been a long time...When it dropped down outside the goal, wonderful.. Then for Copps to score.

"You have to give a lot of credit to (Billy) Paynter, who was having a drink on the half-way line. He jumped back on the pitch and created the goal. A great moment.

"I took Neil Dudgeon, the actor from Midsomer Murders, as my guest.

"It was absolutely fabulous and a great day and I was so chuffed for (captain) Rob Jones as he dragged that team through.