Brad Halliday goal not enough to lift Bradford City out of their slump

Graham Alexander’s Bradford have now gone six games without a win after the optimism of the start of the new manager’s reign in November.

Salford, on the other hand, made it three games unbeaten under manager Karl Robinson with a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ammies took the lead on 14 minutes with a well-struck finish from Ryan Watson. Junior Luamba accelerated through the Bradford defence and when his shot was parried by Sam Walker, Watson met the rebound first time from just outside the box.

Tyreik Wright reacts to a missed opportunity for Bradford City against Salford. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

But the home side needed only six minutes to level with another goal from a rebound. Alex Gilliead’s drive pinged against the inside of the post and defender Brad Halliday was following up to turn the loose ball into the empty net.

Salford’s 16-goal leading scorer Matt Smith headed wide from a good position as Robinson’s side looked to restore their lead.

On-loan Plymouth winger Tyreik Wright nearly had a goal to mark his return to Bradford but he dragged the shot wide after spinning onto Gilliead’s pass.