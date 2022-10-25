The Bantams welcome Swindon Town on the back of Saturday's 0-0 draw at Grimsby Town, also looking to put to bed their first League Two home defeat of the season, against Stockport County.

A renowned winner as a player and used to working at higher levels then and during his managerial career, Mark Hughes is always demanding more, according to right-back Brad Halliday. The 27-year-old has had to meet those demands whilst getting up to speed after a serious knee ligament injury

"We're always looking to get better,” he said. “Even in the games we win and we've had a couple of comfortable wins this season but we've sat down in the days after and gone through the performance to see where there are still things we can work on and get better.

DEMANDING: Bradford City right-back Brad Halliday

"Throughout the season it's a continuing process.

"Saturday's result is something we need to analyse to get better."

Despite that drive for perfectionism, Halliday is reasonably pleased with Bradford's form.

"I think we've done fairly well," he reflects. "If you look at the last two away games, four points and two clean sheets is a good return but our last home performance wasn't good enough personally and collectively."

The former Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers player's attitude to his own game is much the same as the overall team mindset.

"There's always room for improvement," he commented. "I think I'm getting stronger and more confident with the games I play after having a long time out last season.

"(Initially) I was trying to get up to speed with match-fitness. We're well into the season now so that's not an issue but I spent 12 months without playing through injury.

"In the time I spent out I hit the lows and now I'm on the way up to getting to the highs of where I need to be to play for this club. It's a work in progress and throughout the season I do think I'll get stronger, better and more consistent.

