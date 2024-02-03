All Sections
Bradford City 0 AFC Wimbledon 0: Bantams winless league run continues

Bradford City’s winless run in League Two stretched to eight games after a goalless draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 17:35 GMT

The hosts had the better of the first half on a difficult pitch at Valley Parade.

Wimbledon goalkeeper Alex Bass, who had a loan spell at Bradford in 2022, saved from Alex Gilliead and Harry Chapman.

Chapman also bent a free-kick just wide and then set up Richie Smallwood, only for his captain to volley straight into the ground and at Bass.

Bradford City’s winless run in League Two stretched to eight games. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesBradford City’s winless run in League Two stretched to eight games. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Wimbledon thought they could have had a penalty right on half-time but Omar Bugiel was instead booked for diving.

Gilliead sent another long-range effort past the post at the start of the second half as Bradford continued to push for an opener.

Calum Kavanagh, a deadline-day signing from Middlesbrough, nearly set up fellow substitute Bobby Pointon but again the Dons goal remained unbreached.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander had dropped top scorer Andy Cook to the bench but he replaced Jake Young after an hour.

Cook had one chance after being set up by Lewis Richards but the ball got stuck under his feet as he tried to get off a shot from close range.

