Bradford City continued their renaissance under Graham Alexander by holding League Two leaders Stockport County to a goalless draw.

Dave Challinor’s side have now lost just once in 20 games after a goalless stalemate at Valley Parade in front of a 19,657 crowd, the match going ahead after passing an early-evening pitch inspection.

Nick Powell saw two shots charged down from Stockport’s first corner before Ibou Touray shot over the bar for the visitors.

Graham Alexander, manager of Bradford City (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Bradford forward Clarke Oduor, another scoring substitute from Boxing Day like Powell, replied for the hosts with a 20-yard drive that flew past the post.

Alex Gilliead just cleared the Stockport bar from the edge of the penalty area but chances were at a premium in the testing conditions.

Bradford made a positive start to the second half and Tyler Smith’s near-post flick was saved by Ben Hinchliffe.

Stockport substitute Ryan Croasdale swung and missed at a chance but the home side were growing in momentum as Andy Cook twice shot over the bar.

Hinchliffe came to Stockport’s rescue with a superb save to keep out Cook’s half-volley from a knockdown by substitute Vadaine Oliver.

Alexander said: “It was always going to be a battle. It was difficult for both sets of players with the quality moments when the mud was splashing up around your feet and trying to keep your balance.

“Both teams gave it a right good go and it was a game on tenterhooks all the way through.

“We had possibly the best chance of the game with Cooky’s strike and the keeper made a fantastic save.

“But it keeps the run going. It’s a clean sheet against a team who are top and we’ve had opportunities to potentially win it.

“We’ve shown it’s not just a one-off. We can go up against anybody and compete and look to win the game.

“We had to make a couple of changes with the injuries that we’ve got. But the players who have come in have given a great account of themselves.