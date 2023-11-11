Graham Alexander’s first game in charge of Bradford City ended in a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of in-form Barrow.

A late goal from George Ray extended the Bluebirds’ unbeaten run to seven games and ensured Alexander’s reign got off to a losing start.

Barely 30 seconds had gone when Dom Telford fired home low following Kian Spence’s smart cross for the visitors.

Minutes later Bradford ought to have levelled when Tyler Smith side-footed straight at goalkeeper Paul Farman from inside the six-yard box.

Graham Alexander made a losing start to life at Bradford City. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Just past the half-hour mark, Smith made amends when he tapped home another low cross from Jamie Walker.

Soon after the restart, Barrow midfielder Robbie Gotts was denied by a decent Harry Lewis save.

Bradford replied with Emmanuel Osadebe forcing Farman into a brave point-blank save.

Farman was called into action again to push Alex Gilliead’s low drive around the post.