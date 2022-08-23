News you can trust since 1754
Bradford City 1 Blackburn Rovers 2 - player ratings

Bradford City were knocked out of the League Cup by Blackburn Rovers but had nothing to be ashamed of after running into a youthful but more than useful Championship side.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:11 pm

Andy Cook put the Bantams in front but there was no question the visitors deserved their 2-1 win.

Harry Lewis – alert coming off his line when he needed to, he made plenty of good saves to keep Blackburn at bay 8

GOALSCORER: Bradford City's in-form striker Andy Cook celebrates

Brad Halliday – a difficult evening for the home full-backs 7

Matty Platt – had a chance from a Richie Smallwood delivery but the angle was too tight 6

Romoney Crichlow – defended well 7

Liam Ridehalgh – given a difficult night by DIlan Markanday 5

Scott Banks – made the goal and looks a really good addition 7

Richie Smallwood – had some good moments but was fortunate not to concede a penalty 6

Alex Gilliead – steady in midfield 6

Harry Chapman – did not have much to work with 6

Kian Harratt – a quiet night but he still hit a post 6

Andy Cook – scored his sixth goal of the season by getting in front of Harratt 7

Substitutes:

Lee Angol (for Gilliead, 71) – had a stoppage-time shot blocked 6

Vadaine Oliver (for Cook, 71) – no chances fell to him 5

Ryan East (for Banks, 74) – tall order when he came on 5

Yann Songo’o (for Smallwood, 82) – N/A

Jake Young (for Chapman, 82) – N/A

Not used: Doyle, Foulds, Hendrie, Sutton.

