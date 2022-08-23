Bradford City 1 Blackburn Rovers 2 - player ratings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Cook put the Bantams in front but there was no question the visitors deserved their 2-1 win.

Harry Lewis – alert coming off his line when he needed to, he made plenty of good saves to keep Blackburn at bay 8

GOALSCORER: Bradford City's in-form striker Andy Cook celebrates

Brad Halliday – a difficult evening for the home full-backs 7

Matty Platt – had a chance from a Richie Smallwood delivery but the angle was too tight 6

Romoney Crichlow – defended well 7

Liam Ridehalgh – given a difficult night by DIlan Markanday 5

Scott Banks – made the goal and looks a really good addition 7

Richie Smallwood – had some good moments but was fortunate not to concede a penalty 6

Alex Gilliead – steady in midfield 6

Harry Chapman – did not have much to work with 6

Kian Harratt – a quiet night but he still hit a post 6

Andy Cook – scored his sixth goal of the season by getting in front of Harratt 7

Substitutes:

Lee Angol (for Gilliead, 71) – had a stoppage-time shot blocked 6

Vadaine Oliver (for Cook, 71) – no chances fell to him 5

Ryan East (for Banks, 74) – tall order when he came on 5

Yann Songo’o (for Smallwood, 82) – N/A

Jake Young (for Chapman, 82) – N/A