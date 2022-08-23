Bradford City 1 Blackburn Rovers 2 - player ratings
Bradford City were knocked out of the League Cup by Blackburn Rovers but had nothing to be ashamed of after running into a youthful but more than useful Championship side.
Andy Cook put the Bantams in front but there was no question the visitors deserved their 2-1 win.
Harry Lewis – alert coming off his line when he needed to, he made plenty of good saves to keep Blackburn at bay 8
Read More
Most Popular
Brad Halliday – a difficult evening for the home full-backs 7
Matty Platt – had a chance from a Richie Smallwood delivery but the angle was too tight 6
Romoney Crichlow – defended well 7
Liam Ridehalgh – given a difficult night by DIlan Markanday 5
Scott Banks – made the goal and looks a really good addition 7
Richie Smallwood – had some good moments but was fortunate not to concede a penalty 6
Alex Gilliead – steady in midfield 6
Harry Chapman – did not have much to work with 6
Kian Harratt – a quiet night but he still hit a post 6
Andy Cook – scored his sixth goal of the season by getting in front of Harratt 7
Substitutes:
Lee Angol (for Gilliead, 71) – had a stoppage-time shot blocked 6
Vadaine Oliver (for Cook, 71) – no chances fell to him 5
Ryan East (for Banks, 74) – tall order when he came on 5
Yann Songo’o (for Smallwood, 82) – N/A
Jake Young (for Chapman, 82) – N/A
Not used: Doyle, Foulds, Hendrie, Sutton.