Bradford City 1 Mansfield Town 5: Bantams suffered heavy home defeat

League Two leaders Mansfield Town crushed Bradford City 5-1 at Valley Parade.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 16th Mar 2024, 18:10 GMT

The Stags scored four goals before half-time to bounce back in style from a midweek loss to Tranmere.

The visitors struck after 10 minutes as Baily Cargill headed home Stephen Quinn’s free-kick.

They added a second four minutes later. Quinn hit the post, Cargill’s follow-up was blocked on the line by goalkeeper Sam Walker and Lucas Akins tucked away the rebound.

Bradford City fell to a heavy defeat. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesBradford City fell to a heavy defeat. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Jamie Walker should have pulled one straight back but missed from six yards.

Mansfield then grabbed a third goal in the 18th minute as Will Swan squared for Davis Keillor-Dunn to net in front of the jubilant away end.

Keillor-Dunn then set up Swan for a deflected fourth goal in stoppage time at the end of the half.

Akins rattled the post and Swan was denied by a good save as Mansfield hunted further goals.

Bradford striker Andy Cook, a former Stag, pulled one back before Mansfield substitute Aaron Lewis scored at the second attempt to make it five.

