Bradford City 1 Port Vale 2: Bantams lose fifth-straight home game

Ben Garrity and James Wilson were on target to leave Vale within two points of the top seven while the defeat was City's fifth in a row at home.

Bradford keeper Alex Bass tipped away Brad Walker’s free-kick before winger David Worrall twice went close to giving the visitors a first-half lead.

Matty Foulds blocked one shot and then Worrall should have done better when he dragged another effort across goal after being played in by James Wilson.

MANAGER: Mark Hughes. Picture: PA Wire.

Bradford were thwarted by the woodwork as Andy Cook’s shot deflected off Walker and against the bar.

But Vale took the lead five minutes into the second half. Wilson fired a low cross into the six-yard box and Gareth Evans could only clear as far as Garrity, who fired past Bass for his 12th goal of the season.

Vale went further ahead after 63 minutes through Wilson’s solo finish, although Bradford claimed that defender Yann Songo’o was fouled in the build-up.