Calum Kavanagh scored the only goal of the game to leave Steve Morison’s visitors still without a win from his nine games in charge.

Andy Cook had two good chances to put Bradford in front in the first half but was unable to take either of them.

He fired over the bar after being set up by Brad Halliday’s run into the box before the veteran striker was denied with a header from Clarke Oduor’s cross as Sutton keeper Dean Bouzanis blocked from close range.

Calum Kavanagh notched the winner for Bradford City. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Ben Goodliffe headed wide from a corner as Sutton started to come into the match and former Bradford striker Lee Angol curled a free-kick past the post.

Bradford keeper Sam Walker twice saved from Harry Smith before the home side got the breakthrough in the 54th minute.

Oduor played Kavanagh clear and the striker beat Bouzanis with a confident finish.

Smith headed over as Sutton went in search of an equaliser but Bradford threatened a second as Bouzanis saved from Halliday.