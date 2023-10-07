All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Bradford City 1 Swindon Town 0: Bobby Pointon strike seals win for Bantams after Mark Hughes exit

Bobby Pointon’s first senior goal ensured Bradford City started life after Mark Hughes with a 1-0 victory over Swindon Town at Valley Parade.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 7th Oct 2023, 17:38 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 17:38 BST
Bobby Pointon opened his senior account for Bradford City. Image: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire.Bobby Pointon opened his senior account for Bradford City. Image: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire.
Bobby Pointon opened his senior account for Bradford City. Image: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire.

Midfielder Kevin McDonald took caretaker charge after Hughes was sacked earlier this week and was rewarded with a battling performance from the Bantams.

Charlie Austin wasted a great chance after six minutes for the visitors after being set up by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, pushing the ball past the post from close range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Bradford came back into the game with Jamie Walker and Andy Cook both going close.

Most Popular

Swindon keeper Murphy Mahoney tipped over a cross-shot from Adam Wilson as the Bradford crowd got into it. There were none of the boos that had been heard at their previous two home games.

Austin and Tyrese Shade could have broken the deadlock for Swindon at the start of the second half.

But it was Bradford who struck as local lad Pointon scored from close range after Mahoney had spilled Brad Halliday’s shot.

Cook hit a post soon after before Harry Lewis brilliantly denied Hepburn-Murphy from point-blank range at the other end.

Related topics:Kevin McDonaldAndy Cook