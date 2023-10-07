Bobby Pointon’s first senior goal ensured Bradford City started life after Mark Hughes with a 1-0 victory over Swindon Town at Valley Parade.

Bobby Pointon opened his senior account for Bradford City. Image: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire.

Midfielder Kevin McDonald took caretaker charge after Hughes was sacked earlier this week and was rewarded with a battling performance from the Bantams.

Charlie Austin wasted a great chance after six minutes for the visitors after being set up by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, pushing the ball past the post from close range.

But Bradford came back into the game with Jamie Walker and Andy Cook both going close.

Swindon keeper Murphy Mahoney tipped over a cross-shot from Adam Wilson as the Bradford crowd got into it. There were none of the boos that had been heard at their previous two home games.

Austin and Tyrese Shade could have broken the deadlock for Swindon at the start of the second half.

But it was Bradford who struck as local lad Pointon scored from close range after Mahoney had spilled Brad Halliday’s shot.