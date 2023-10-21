Adam Wilson’s late equaliser extended Kevin McDonald’s unbeaten run as Bradford City caretaker manager to four games as they snatched a 1-1 draw with Wrexham.

The substitute scored via the underside of the crossbar after 85 minutes to cancel out Paul Mullin’s header.

Former Bradford manager Phil Parkinson returned to the club for only the second time since leaving in May 2016, and his Wrexham side had a good shout for a penalty rejected when Steven Fletcher went down under a challenge from Sam Stubbs.

Mullin then had the best chance of the first half, putting a diving header wide from Ryan Barnett’s cross.

Andy Cook and Emmanuel Osadebe shot straight at visiting goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo as Bradford finally rallied before Fletcher, making his first Wrexham start, fired wastefully wide.

Bradford looked the more threatening team in the second half and Okonkwo tipped away a low shot from Walker.

However, Wrexham went ahead after 68 minutes from their first effort on target as Mullin made no mistake with his header from another Barnett cross.