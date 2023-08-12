Bradford City came from behind to beat Colchester United 2-1 at Valley Parade and register their first win of the season.

Colchester, playing their opening league game, went in front after nine minutes following a defensive nightmare for Bradford.

Keeper Harry Lewis was caught dawdling on the ball by Joe Taylor and his hurried pass was intercepted by Mauro Bandeira in the box. It came loose in the scramble that followed, allowing Taylor to tap home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Cook had several chances as the home side tried to hit back but he was unable to make any of them count.

Bradford City defeated Colchester United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Owen Goodman superbly saved from Matty Platt’s close-range header before Bradford equalised just before half-time.

Goodman parried substitute Tyler Smith’s shot but Clarke Oduor was on hand to convert the rebound.

Oduor almost had another at the start of the second half as he hit the bar with a half-volley.

Bradford would not be denied though and got their second goal after 58 minutes when Alex Pattison burst through and fired beyond Goodman.