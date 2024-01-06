Crawley Town scored twice in stoppage time to clinch a dramatic 4-2 League Two win at Bradford City.

The visitors had been trailing 2-1 before Adam Campbell’s 85th-minute equaliser.

They went on to complete a remarkable comeback as Danilo Orsi scored his second goal of the game from the penalty spot after Nick Tsaroulla was tripped by Jon Tomkinson.

Then substitute Klaidi Lolos made it a six-goal thriller with a well-struck finish into the top corner.

Graham Alexander's Bradford City were beaten. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Orsi, who has scored four goals in two games, had nodded Crawley ahead after 12 minutes from Tsaroulla’s cross.

Corey Addai made a good save in a one-on-one with Tyler Smith to preserve their lead at half-time.

But Bradford’s increasing pressure after the break was rewarded when Liam Ridehalgh chipped his first goal for the club.

The home side then went in front through Andy Cook’s penalty after Dion Conroy brought down Vadaine Oliver.