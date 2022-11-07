Bradford City academy promotes Tom Butcher from within as coaching pathway continues to deliver
Bradford City have promoted Tom Butcher to the role of lead youth development phase coach at their academy.
Butcher had been working part-time with the academy as well as running one of six development centres across the district alongside the Bradford City Community Foundation.
He fills the role vacated by Jordan Broadbent, who has left for a category two academy at a League One club.
The academy's prime job is to develop players for the Bantams' first team but lately they have been doing a good job of producing coaches to work at a higher level.
"It is a great time to be a part of this academy," said Butcher. "The fact staff members have moved on, such as Martin Drury and Lewis Nightingale to Manchester United and Liverpool, shows what a great job people have been doing here."
City's head of foundation phase coaching and recruitment, Alan Nevison commented: "We pride ourselves on not only giving players a pathway into professional football, but also providing staff with the opportunity to progress, which the likes of (former joint manager, now first-team coach) Mark Trueman are great examples of."