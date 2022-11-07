Butcher had been working part-time with the academy as well as running one of six development centres across the district alongside the Bradford City Community Foundation.

He fills the role vacated by Jordan Broadbent, who has left for a category two academy at a League One club.

The academy's prime job is to develop players for the Bantams' first team but lately they have been doing a good job of producing coaches to work at a higher level.

PROMOTION: Bradford CIty academy coach Tom Butcher

"It is a great time to be a part of this academy," said Butcher. "The fact staff members have moved on, such as Martin Drury and Lewis Nightingale to Manchester United and Liverpool, shows what a great job people have been doing here."