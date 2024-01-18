Bradford City allow one striker to leave for League One - but future of another third-tier target remains unresolved
The Bantams have sanctioned a loan switch for Vadaine Oliver, which sees him link up with surprise third-tier packages Stevenage for the remainder of 2023-24.
A resolution to the situation with unsettled forward Jake Young appears no nearer to a conclusion.
Carlisle have seen a bid for the 22-year-old, who returned from a prolific loan spell at Swindon Town earlier this month, rebuffed, with Cumbrians manager Paul Simpson labelling the Yorkshire club's demands as 'ridiculous'.
Exeter City and Port Vale remain keen on Young.
Simpson, who brought in City keeper Harry Lewis last week, said: "He (Young) is a player who we all like, but we can’t afford him.
"Bradford are talking a ridiculous figure, so that won’t be happening (as it stands).
"From what I’m hearing, the figure they’re quoting is way out of our league and certainly not a figure that I would expect anybody to be paying for him."
Meanwhile, Oliver, 32, who has made just nine appearances this term after undergoing knee surgery last summer, has renewed acquaintances with Stevenage boss Steve Evans, who he previously worked with at Gillingham.
Former Rotherham United chief Evans said: "Vadaine is an excellent signing for us.
"He has always scored goals for me – over twenty when we worked together in League One.
"As a minimum, he works incredibly hard for the team and I’m delighted to work with him again."
Sheffield-born Oliver joined City on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 and netted four times last term.He played under Evans during his time at previous club Gills, where he netted 27 league goals in 77 starts and finished as top scorer in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Oliver’s departure follows last week’s exit of Lewis to Carlisle, while Ryan East linked up with Rochdale on a permanent basis at the start of January.
On the incoming front, City have so far signed former loanee Tyreik Wright and brought in keeper Sam Walker on an 18-month deal.