Bradford City’s League Two rivals Notts County have confirmed the Magpies are not going to be sold to singer Taylor Swift.

A newspaper report had suggested the chart-topping sensation wanted to buy the club, who were promoted from the National League last season.

The report was shared on social media platform X, prompting a humorous response from Notts County owners Chris and Alex Reedtz.

Their response was filled with references to Swift songs and read: "As sorry as we are to disappoint the Swifties in our fanbase, we're going to have to shake this story off.

"There's certainly no bad blood between ourselves and Taylor, but at such an exciting time for us and the club, she surely couldn't have believed we would relinquish our control.

"We'll leave a blank space in tomorrow's pre-match play list for a track from her newly-released 1989 album as a gesture of goodwill."

Notts County do already have support from a music sensation, with singer-songwriter Jake Bugg among their fans.