Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers' League Two rivals confirm club will not be sold to Taylor Swift

Bradford City’s League Two rivals Notts County have confirmed the Magpies are not going to be sold to singer Taylor Swift.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST

A newspaper report had suggested the chart-topping sensation wanted to buy the club, who were promoted from the National League last season.

The report was shared on social media platform X, prompting a humorous response from Notts County owners Chris and Alex Reedtz.

Their response was filled with references to Swift songs and read: "As sorry as we are to disappoint the Swifties in our fanbase, we're going to have to shake this story off.

Taylor Swift was linked with a shock bid for Notts County. Image: Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTaylor Swift was linked with a shock bid for Notts County. Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Taylor Swift was linked with a shock bid for Notts County. Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"There's certainly no bad blood between ourselves and Taylor, but at such an exciting time for us and the club, she surely couldn't have believed we would relinquish our control.

"We'll leave a blank space in tomorrow's pre-match play list for a track from her newly-released 1989 album as a gesture of goodwill."

Notts County do already have support from a music sensation, with singer-songwriter Jake Bugg among their fans.

In the summer, he was confirmed as the club’s away shirt sponsor for the fourth consecutive season.

