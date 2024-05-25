Bradford City announce deals, Sheffield United go local plus Barnsley date

BRADFORD CITY have handed deals to academy trio Gabriel Wadsworth, Zac Hadi and Harry Ibbitson, who have signed their first professional contracts with the club.

The three academy graduates, all 18, have put pen to paper on initial one-year contracts which will keep them at the club next season.

Striker Ibbitson enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 campaign, scoring 31 times in all competitions for the club’s under-19s side and winning the Neil Matthews Academy Player of the Year award at City’s end-of-season dinner.

Goalkeeper Hadi was City’s third-choice goalkeeper behind Sam Walker and Colin Doyle throughout the second half of last season, while Heath Richardson was out on loan.

Left to right: Bradford City head of academy Mark Litherland, with young professionals Gabriel Wadsworth; Zac Hadi and Harry Ibbitson. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Midfielder Wadsworth was offered professional terms last summer.

He is the younger brother of Noah, who also featured regularly in City’s matchday squads towards the end of the campaign, making his debut in the Yorkshire derby against Harrogate Town on March 23.

Sheffield United have announced four pre-season friendlies as they start preparations for life back in the Championship - including three dates against fellow Yorkshire clubs.

Chris Wilder's relegated side will visit National League outfit York City on July 13, before making the short journey to EFL returnees Chesterfield on July 20.

They then visit Harrogate Town on July 23.

The Blades will also make the short trip across the Tinsley Viaduct to face Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on July 27.

Meanwhile, Barnsley will visit Accrington in a pre-season friendly on July 20 (3pm).