Bradford City appoint former Mansfield Town and Wigan Athletic supremo in footballing revamp at League Two club
He left the Stags last July.
The 32-year-old was appointed director of football at the Nottinghamshire club in May 2020, before being named chief executive five months later.
Sharpe previously worked at Wigan. After being named on the board in December 2014, he became chairman in March 2015 following Dave Whelan’s resignation.
Sharpe will work alongside manager Graham Alexander, head of recruitment Stephen Gent and head of academy Mark Litherland in an enhancement of the club’s footballing operation.
Sharpe said: "I am very happy to be here. I have been speaking with Ryan (Sparks) and it was something that really appealed to me.
"I have always loved coming here and it is a place I have always looked at fondly from afar while at Mansfield. I have a bug for football, and it would have been hard to say no to this opportunity when it came about.
"I know the level quite well now, which will stand me in good stead, but every football club is different. I have held initial conversations with Graham Alexander and Stephen Gent, and our thoughts are very similar. It is clear to me we have some really good people here.
"I told Ryan what I think we can achieve and also where we need to be better, on and off the pitch, in having a long-term plan and project that we have to put in place.”
Chief executive officer Ryan Sparks added: "I am pleased to welcome David to our club, in what is a new role for us.
"This is a position I have been looking to add to our football department for some time and, following my conversation with Stefan (Rupp) last week, I now have the resources to be able to do so.
"I am always keen to bring the best talent to our organisation, and David represents another great addition to Bradford City. He will be working alongside our manager and head of recruitment, Graham and Stephen, as well as our head of academy, Mark Litherland.
"We are all really looking forward to what will be an important yet exciting summer period.
"I have known David for some time. Over the years, we have had several conversations - particularly when he was running one of our rivals, Mansfield Town - and we are very much aligned in our thinking.”
