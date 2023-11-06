Bradford City appoint Graham Alexander as their new permanent manager - just 21 days after leaving League Two rivals

BRADFORD CITY have appointed former Fleetwood Town, Salford City and Motherwell boss Graham Alexander as their new manager - just 21 days after his sacking at League Two rivals Milton Keynes Dons.

The former Scottish international, 52, was dismissed by MK Dons on October 16 - after just 16 games in charge of the Buckinghamshire outfit.

The Midlander has returned to management in double-quick time at City and his first game at the helm will be at home to Barrow on Saturday.

Alexander has signed a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season, and he will be assisted by former Bury boss Chris Lucketti.

New Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

City lie in 16th position in the table after a low-key start to the campaign.

Alexander is the club's 11th permanent appointment in just under seven-and-a-half years.

Alexander said: “It is really good to be here. I am very excited about the role, the potential of the team and the club.

"Me and Chris have been here quite a few times as a management duo competing against Bradford City, but it will be good to be on the right side, now.

"When the stadium is full and the crowd is behind the team, it is a really difficult venue to come and play at, so we have to make it a tough place for everyone else to visit.”

An experienced hand at the tiller and someone with considerable experience of the lower leagues, Alexander led Fleetwood to promotion from the fourth tier back in 2013-14, beating Burton Albion in the play-off final after eliminating York City in the semis.

He was also in charge of the Salford side who won the National League play-offs in 2018-19.

Alexander spent time north of the border in charge of Scottish Premier League side Motherwell from January 2021 to July 2022 and guided the Steelmen to a Europa Conference League place in 2021-22.

The former Preston, Burnley, Luton and Scunthorpe defender - one of only two outfield players in English football history to have made 1,000 professional appearances - also reached the play-offs while in charge of Scunthorpe.

He arrived at MK Dons in the close season, but a poor run of form, which saw the Exiles fail to win in an eight-game spell, prompted the club to dispense with his services at an early juncture of the 2023-24 campaign.

On his appointment, City chief executive officer Ryan Sparks said: “After a lengthy period of recruitment, where we have been able to carefully consider and complete vital due diligence on candidates, we are absolutely thrilled to have agreed terms with, and appointed, Graham as our new men’s first-team manager.

"Graham’s record speaks for itself. He has managed successfully in three English divisions, and of course in the Scottish Premiership.

"Both him and his assistant Chris Lucketti impressed us greatly during the interview process, and it is clear we have a shared passion for Bradford City and success.