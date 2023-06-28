Daniel Oyegoke wants to help Bradford City reach the next level after joining the League Two club on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brentford.

The 20-year-old right-back, who started all four games for England’s Under-20s side at the recent World Cup for that age group, bounced around the London footballing academy scene from Barnet to Arsenal before settling on Brentford in 2021.

He spent last season on loan at MK Dons in League One, and now wants to help Mark Hughes take the Bantams to that level over the next year.

Oyegoke said: “Firstly, I want to thank the club for giving me this opportunity. It feels really good to have signed. I am happy to be here, and hopefully I can make my mark towards a positive season.

Daniel Oyegoke playing for England Under-20s has signed with Bradford City on loan from Brentford (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I am excited to get on the pitch as a Bradford City player and show the fans what I am capable of, and work towards the goals the team has.

“When speaking to the gaffer, he wants to build on last year. We need to take it to the next level and have that hunger to succeed. Hopefully, I can be a big part of that.

“I like to think of myself as a fast and powerful right-back. I am good defensively and hopefully I can show people that.

“When I spoke to the gaffer, there was nowhere else I wanted to go. For me, where I am at right now, it is perfect, and I want to make some good memories.”

England's defender Daniel Oyegoke (C) figths for the ball with Uruguay's defender Facundo Gonzalez (L) and defender Alan Matturro (R) during the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup Group E football match at the Estadio Unico Diego Maradona stadium in La Plata, Buenos Aires in May (Picture: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

For Bantams manager Hughes, Oyegoke is an exciting acquisition who brings a lot of forward-thinking to the right-back spot.

“He is a dynamic full-back with a willingness to get forward, who is showing a lot of promise at Brentford in the Premier League and impressing on the international stage at youth level with England,” said Hughes.