Bradford City boss gives updates on Liam Ridehalgh, Daniel Oyedoke and Kevin McDonald - plus an opportunity for duo

BRADFORD CITY manager Graham Alexander admits to having a selection poser as to who to go with on the left-hand side in defence in Saturday’s televised League Two game at Notts County.

Liam Ridehalgh missed out after coming off with a concussion in City’s home game with Barrow last weekend, while loanee Daniel Oyegoke is facing a spell on the sidelines which could require surgery after landing awkwardly in Alexander’s first match in charge.

He is being assessed back at parent club Brentford.

Another loanee in Lewis Richards, alongside Irish defender Ciaran Kelly, are vying to step in on the left at Meadow Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander, still without Vadaine Oliver and Alex Pattison, said: "They (Ridehalgh and Oyedoke) are both not available. Liam will be out for a couple of weeks with his issue. I think it has happened to him before with a concussion.

"He will just go through the right protocols until he is ready. Dan has had a scan on his collarbone/shoulder and we are still waiting for feedback from Brentford to whether that needs surgery or it doesn’t.

"It is an uncertain outcome for Dan, unfortunately, which is a real shame because we liked in what we saw in the first three days of being here.

"I communicated that to him on Friday before the game and when he got his chance, I thought he was looking good. But unfortunately, he picked up a really strange injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we will see. I think Brentford are in the driving seat with that and the player himself. Because I think there might be a decision as to whether to go through surgery or not.”

On an opportunity presenting itself for Richards or Kelly potentially, Alexander added: "Yes, it does. Every player’s misfortune is another opportunity for someone else.

"Lewis was another guy I spoke to last Friday about why I enjoyed seeing him train in the three days. I pulled a couple of lads to encourage them about what they need to do to be in our team.

"Lewis was one of those and Ciaran Kelly who has played there before and we have looked at him in training as well. So there’s a couple of options that we can go there – and we can maybe change our shape if we need to – to bring out the best in players in certain positions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Kevin McDonald is still not ready to make his return due to a hamstring issue.

Alexander said: “He has not trained this week and I think he will be another week or so to see if he get out on the grass. He’s just doing light jogging at the moment and won’t be in contention on Saturday, unfortunately.

"Expecting him to go through his period where he has not been playing or even training to all of a sudden a full-blown 90-minute game is going to be too much for him.