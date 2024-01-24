Bradford City boss Graham Alexander identifies 'good habits' his Bantams need to discover
The Bantams’ League Two winless streak was extended to six games following Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to Salford City.
Ryan Watson had given the visitors a 14th-minute lead at Valley Parade but Bradford hit back six minutes later through Brad Halliday.
On-loan Plymouth forward Tyreik Wright had the best chance to win it in the second half for Bradford, but they couldn’t find a way past Alex Cairns for a second time.
That failure to convert is an issue which Alexander has been trying to rectify recently, but he admitted it might take his team - now lying 16th in the standings - some time to fix.
“It is something we have tried to work on in the last few days when we have been able to train and give the players a bit of direction as to what we need to improve on,” said Alexander. “But it does not get fixed overnight.
“We cannot have a couple of training sessions and a bit of analysis on it to go from scoring one goal to scoring five.
“You have to create good habits, and I see a team that is honest, works hard and is committed to the work.
“In recent weeks, we have been doing a lot right up until the final third. We had a couple of opportunities in the second half we should have scored but there was not a lot else.
“But, in other games, we have had a lot of chances but not had the final product.”
Alexander admitted that quality football was something that was missing all-round on a wet and windy Tuesday night at Valley Parade.
“It wasn’t a game for the purist, for either team,” he added. “We had a bit more quality in the second half and had two chances where we could have scored but I couldn’t say that over the 90 minutes it was a game we deserved to win.
“We couldn’t get any momentum going, which we have done in most of the other games.
“In a tight game like that, one bit of quality turns it in favour of one team and we had the better opportunities in the second half to show that.”