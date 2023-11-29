GRAHAM ALEXANDER insisted there is still much work to be done at Valley Parade, despite seeing his Bradford City team deliver a second straight league win with another clean sheet.

Goals from Matt Platt, Andy Cook, and Jamie Walker sealed victory over struggling Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night, the handsome win being slightly marred when Ash Taylor was given a straight red card in stoppage time.

“There is no downside to winning games,” said Alexander (pictured). “What we can’t afford to do is think that we’ve done something major.

"The long term is, there’s still work to be done and we have to make sure we’re doing that.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

BUILDING BLOCKS: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Confidence can turn round quickly if you get encouragement and we didn’t give them (Forest Green) any. We created pressure and momentum straight away.

“The players have been fully committed and got their rewards.”

Bradford led through Platt after he glanced home a Taylor header back across the goal following a clever corner routine.

Cook was sent tumbling by Rovers defender Jordan Moore-Taylor in the penalty area soon after and sent goalkeeper James Belshaw the wrong way from the spot after 20 minutes.

Walker made it three as he slotted home a loose ball following some neat build-up play down the right-hand side.

Taylor was given his marching order in stoppage time for a professional foul as Olly Sully was through on goal but, for goalkeeper Harry Lewis, it couldn’t take away the satisfaction of a second straight clean sheet following Saturday’s 1-0 win at home against Accrington Stanley.

"We worked hard for three excellent points - you really cannot ask for much more,” he said.

“It is a long way to come, and it could have been a potentially difficult place to come given their situation at the other end of the table.

“That being said, they did not threaten us much at all, and we took our chances.